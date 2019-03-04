Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Park, PA - Ridley Park
311 N. Swarthmore Avenue
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Udovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman J. Udovich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman J. Udovich Obituary
1926-2019 Norman J. Udovich, 92, a resident of Ridley Park for 51 years, died culminating a long and fruitful life on March 1, 2019. Born in Chester, he was son of the late John and Emma Cumitich Udovich. Norm graduated from St. James High School, and was drafted into the US Army during World War II. He served as part of the US Army Occupation Forces in Japan. Following his military service, Norm earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Pennsylvania Military College (Widener University). While attending PMC, Mr. Udovich was the captain of the football team in 1949 and received the PMC Football MVP Award in 1950. He was later inducted into the Delaware County Sports Hall of Fame for the sport of football. In 1965 Mr. Udovich was a founding member of the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA), rising to the position of Field Office Manager, before retiring in 1994. During his time with DCAA he received a Master’s degree from Central Michigan and his CPA certification. Norm was husband of the late Sally Ann O’Connor Udovich who died on July 30, 2013 after 65 years of marriage and brother of the late Walter and John Udovich. He is survived by his children; Christine A. Cielieska (Ronald), Norman J. Jr. (Carlin), David P., and Stephen T. Udovich; his sister Inez Winter; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass 10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call 9:15 to 9:45 AM. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts to The ., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Lower Merion, PA, 19004 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now