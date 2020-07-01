Olive C. Bateman, 97, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Parkside and Brookhaven, as she and her husband Ned owned the Bateman Funeral Home. She resided in the Hilltop Community for 30 years and Chestnut Ridge for 5 years. She was a registered nurse 2nd Lieutenant in WWII, stationed in Japan. She also worked at Crozer Chester Medical Center and retired from Broad Street Hospital as the head nurse for the Operating Room. She was predeceased by her husband Edward (Ned) Bateman, her brother Roy Kimmel, and many close friends. She is survived by her children Kim (Karl) Johnson, Linda (Sonny) Yarnell, and Lee (Cindy) Bateman; her grandchildren Shannan (Todd), Christy (Rex), Tiffany (Brett), Craig (Lynn), Michelle (Dave), Wesley, and Eve (Josh); and her beloved 13 great grandchildren. All services private. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
