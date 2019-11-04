Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Olive Y. (Rennix) Hively, age 90, of Aston, PA, died Friday, November 1, 2019. Olive was devoted to the Lord and attending her church. Wife of the late Ward H. Lantz and Loy R. Hively; mother of the late Dana Lantz. Survivors: Sons: John Lantz, Sr. (Ginnie), Robert Lantz (Marty) and Daniel Lantz (Margie). Daughter: Marlene Hively. Sister: LaVere Brown (Richard) and Jennylou Rennix. Brother: William Rennix. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Chichester Baptist Church, 800 Cherry Tree Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019
