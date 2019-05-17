|
Oliver C. Armitage (Ollie) passed May 15, 2019 at Lima Estates at the age of 94. Ollie was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on October 3, 1924. He graduated from Chester High School in 1943 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving for three years until after the end of WW II. Upon return from the military, he attended Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University) as a member of the first veteran civilian class and founder and first president of Pi Mu Chi, now known nationally as Theta Chi. He graduated with a B.S. in business in 1949, was later president of the Alumni Association, and awarded Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2015. He was a dedicated alumnus, active in numerous activities and alumni fund drives throughout his life. Ollie married Gloria Triboletti in 1953. They raised two daughters, Mimi and Cindy, and co-owned Armitage Real Estate for 35 years. He was president of the Chester Real Estate Board, co-founder and president of the Association of Delaware County Real Estate Appraisers, and awarded first Appraiser of the Year. Ollie served on the board of Iron Workers Bank for 50 years. Upon retiring from real estate, he became chairman of the board of Iron Workers Bank for 18 years until his final retirement at age 83. During this time, he also became an author and published three novels. In 2011, he became Commander of the American Legion Lima Post #390 and was awarded The American Legion Department of Pennsylvania Commander of the Year in 2012. Dedicated to serving the community, he was a life-time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chester, Pa., serving six years as a vestryman, as well as chairman of golf fundraising for the . With a love of singing, Ollie was a member of Delaware County Barbershop group and International Barbershop Harmony Society. He was awarded Barbershopper of the year in 2008. His love of singing was ubiquitous: when out to eat, he was known to break into song to any attentive server or spontaneously entertain fellow patrons with his barbershop quartet. Ollie’s passion for bringing joy and fun to his community found a new opportunity in 2011 when he moved into Lima Estates. He made many great friends and developed numerous, creative social opportunities for resident involvement. He originated the monthly Juke Box Saturday Night around timely themes and organized residents performing karaoke at the former Riddle Ale House in Lima. To tap into the creative potential of residents and entertain the Lima community, he wrote and directed skits for various occasions, recruiting, practicing, and having fun with resident performers before shows. He was a member of the Lima Chorus and served two years on the Residents’ Committee. In addition to singing and creating fun, Ollie’s favorite pastimes included spending time with family and friends, particularly his wife, two daughters and his granddaughter, Caitlin. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years watching the sunset over the bay in Avalon with family and friends. Ollie was the husband of late and beloved Gloria Triboletti (Armitage); he is survived by daughters, Mimi (Durning), and Cindy; and granddaughter, Caitlin Durning. He was the son of late Dr. Harry M. and Emily P.; brother of late Dr. Harry V., Mary Lucy “Polly” (Green), Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” (Stitzinger), and is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and a multitude of adoring friends who knew him as “Big 0.” Visitation 9-11am. Followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Sat., June 15, 2019 at Lima Estates 411 N. Middletown Road, Media, Pa. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army in Chester, Pa. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019