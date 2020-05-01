January 24, 1933 - April 20, 2020 In Loving Memory of Ora Mae Gudnitz The family of Ora M. Gudnitz is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Please note that participants will be muted during the memorial program. Topic: Celebration of Life - Ora M. Gudnitz: Time: May 2, 2020 12:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89817417156?pwd=dEptbU94NEZaYUJiTjNDUm5hNThNQT09 Meeting ID: 898 1741 7156 Password: 027430 Send condolences and cards to: C/O: Sharon Council-Harris, 904Longacre Blvd., Yeadon, Pa 19050. 610-803-1783
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020.