Ora Mae Gudnitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 24, 1933 - April 20, 2020 In Loving Memory of Ora Mae Gudnitz The family of Ora M. Gudnitz is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Please note that participants will be muted during the memorial program. Topic: Celebration of Life - Ora M. Gudnitz: Time: May 2, 2020 12:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89817417156?pwd=dEptbU94NEZaYUJiTjNDUm5hNThNQT09 Meeting ID: 898 1741 7156 Password: 027430 Send condolences and cards to: C/O: Sharon Council-Harris, 904Longacre Blvd., Yeadon, Pa 19050. 610-803-1783

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved