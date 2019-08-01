|
|
1946-2019 Orena Wray Jordan was born on November 7, 1946 in Chester, PA to Herbert and Harriette Orena Swiggett. She was the eldest of four children. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Russell Gerald Jordan, daughter Cheryl Swiggett Cirilo, one brother Herbert Swiggett Jr., two sisters: Katrina Swiggett and Patricia Cameron and several nieces and nephews. Service and Interment will be private. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019