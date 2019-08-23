|
|
1929-2019 Orville L. Rifenburg, Jr., 90, of Oxford died August 21, 2019 at Twin Pines Health Care Center. Born in Boothwyn, son of the late Orville and Rose Morgan Rifenburg, he lived in Bethel Township before moving to Oxford in 1991. Orville was a graduate of Chichester High School, class of 1947 and was employed as a Roll Handler at Scott paper for over 44 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and vacationing with his family in 1000 Islands, NY. He was husband of the late Jean A. Covington Rifenburg, who died on January 5, 2019 and brother of the late Margaret Petrovich and Ruth Krumm. He is survived by his children; Douglas W. (Sally), Joseph S. (Pat), Ronald K. (Judy) and Dave Rifenburg and Alison Rifenburg Osborne, also 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 1 PM Thursday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 12 noon. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019