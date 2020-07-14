Otto John Gregory, Jr., 96, of Venice, FL and formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Otto was the only surviving child and oldest son of the late Otto John and Catherine (Schaefer) Gregory; brother of the late Catherine Cramer, John C. Gregory, and Margaret Sherman. Otto graduated from Lansdowne High School in Lansdowne, PA where he was an outstanding athlete, lettering in three sports (football, wrestling and baseball) every year for all four years. After high school, he served in the US Army during World War II, where he spent three years on the ground in Europe. After the war, he attended Emory & Henry College in Emory, VA and then spent the next 30 years working in the color printing business, initially as a lithographer for Ketterlinus in Aldan, PA and finishing his career as a Vice President for the Winchell Co. in Philadelphia. After retirement, Otto worked at the Springfield Country Club for another 32 years, where he also played golf well into his nineties. Otto had a sterling work ethic and expected everyone to do their best at everything. He was a strong man and always worked physically at staying in shape. He had a sense of humor that only came out once you knew him well. He was most proud of his family. In 1952, Otto married the late Jennie Iandiorio of East Orange, NJ and moved to Springfield where they raised their family. He is survived by his loving children: son, Otto J. Gregory, III (wife Carrie); daughter, Carol Ann McCann (husband Timothy); daughter, Mary Kay Crane (husband John); daughter, Patricia Phillips (husband Steven); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, September 21, beginning at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. A Christian burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Coatesville VA Medical Center or American Red Cross.



