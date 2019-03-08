|
|
Pamela June DiGiacomo (nee Ellis), passed away on March 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Mary “June” Ellis and also siblings Mary “Penny” and George Ellis. Pam was a graduate of Interboro High School which is where she met her first husband Donald Foltz. She worked in Environmental Services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital for 32 years prior to her battle with Cancer. Pam was known for her infectious smile and caring nature. She was always a mother and grandmother to all the kids, even the ones that didn’t belong to her. Her needs always came second and everyone else’s first. She will be greatly missed. Pam is survived by her beloved children Jeffrey Foltz (Maureen) and Jennifer Burke (TJ), loving brothers Charles Ellis, Jr.(Karen), Michael Ellis (Mary), Thomas Ellis (Lisa) and adoring grandchildren Chyanne, Khylee, Bryan, Aidan, Robert, Shane and Ryan. Friends and family are invited to her Visitation Thursday March 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM followed by her 10:30 AM Funeral Service at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 Int: Private In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Pam’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019