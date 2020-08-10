Pasqualina “Lina” Muscella (nee Barrassi), age 85, of Havertown, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away on August 4th, 2020. Affectionately known as “Mammalina”. Beloved wife of the late Benito “Benny” Muscella; loving mother of Joseph Muscella (Elizabeth) and the late Gabriele Muscella; cherished grandmother of Angelina and Lia; dear sister of the late Giuseppina Danese, Carmela Vasalotti, Maria Stella Stavola, Grazia Strosserri, Giuseppe Barrassi, Mario Barrassi, Luisa Basilone, and was cherished by many Nieces, Nephews and friends. After caring for her aged parents in Riccia, Italy, Lina moved to Overbrook to be with her sisters, Stella and Carmela. There she met her husband, Benny. She was deeply devoted to her husband and children, Gabe and Joe, and fully embraced and lived the Catholic faith. Lina loved the old-world Italian traditions and was a legendary cook. She was adored by the Gorman family and played a loving role in caring for their six children. She will be remembered for her enormous heart, her unwavering kindness and her devotion to Padre Pio and St. Gabriel. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, August 14th, from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM, ALL IN: Sacred Heart Manoa Church, 109 N Manoa Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Anyone who may be considered high risk, or uncomfortable attending any social gatherings at this time due to COVID-19 are not expected to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lina’s memory made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.