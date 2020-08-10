Patricia A. Hickey (nee Sproul), 81, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of James J. Hickey Sr.; loving mother of Colleen (Frank) Gallagher, James J. Hickey Jr., and Suzanne (Greg) Wilhelm; cherished Grammy of Adam, Samantha, Owen, Aaron, Sean, Brendan, Matthew, Jillian, Meghan, Madison, Ryan and the late William; sister of William (Sue) Sproul, Robert (the late Agnes) Sproul, Thomas (Maureen) Sproul, and Peggy (Joseph) Muller. Patricia is also survived by her daughter-in-law Tracy Hickey and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 9:15am St Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Int. St Denis Cemetery. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com



