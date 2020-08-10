1/
Patricia A. (Sproul) Hickey
Patricia A. Hickey (nee Sproul), 81, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of James J. Hickey Sr.; loving mother of Colleen (Frank) Gallagher, James J. Hickey Jr., and Suzanne (Greg) Wilhelm; cherished Grammy of Adam, Samantha, Owen, Aaron, Sean, Brendan, Matthew, Jillian, Meghan, Madison, Ryan and the late William; sister of William (Sue) Sproul, Robert (the late Agnes) Sproul, Thomas (Maureen) Sproul, and Peggy (Joseph) Muller. Patricia is also survived by her daughter-in-law Tracy Hickey and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 9:15am St Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Int. St Denis Cemetery. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
