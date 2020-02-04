|
Patricia A. Irey (King), of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Chester County Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was the former wife of the late Frank (Buzz) Irey. Born in 1939 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Jeanne King (Feight) and the late Robert C. King. Patricia attended Haverford High School in Haverford, Pennsylvania. She held occupational positions at The Franklin Mint as an Inventory Control Technician for precious metals; as well as a career at CVS Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. Patricia had a passion for the outdoors, and a tremendous love of animals. She especially loved her “Bear”, “Chase” and “Samantha”, but her biggest love was her family. Patricia loved to laugh and enjoyed making others around her laugh. Above all, she enjoyed life. Patricia is survived by her children Kimberly Ward (nee Irey); Frank Irey and his wife Caroline Fasy Irey; Scott Irey; sister’s Dorothy Grande and Gloria Carpenter; grandson Lee Ward and his wife Julia; great-granddaughter Violet Lucia Ward; grandsons Michael Irey. She is predeceased by: brother Bob King; sister Marian Implazo (King) and grandson Stephen Irey. A private service was held by family in Springfield, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020