Patricia A. Lee (nee Dempsey), 89, died peacefully on November 21, 2020 at her daughter Susan’s home in Norwood, PA. Born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, PA. Patricia graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School in 1949 and was a resident of Prospect Park, PA for 58 years and devoted member of St. Gabriels Church. She was a bus aide with Delco Intermediate Unit, though most of her life was dedicated to raising her 7 children all while keeping a meticulous house, often referred to as “Nancy Neat” by her children. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii with her husband, going out to eat, playing cards, with her sister Jeanne and brother-in-law Nick, and being an expert crossword puzzle. Spending time with her family gave her the most joy of all. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was blessed with wonderful care from her hospice caregivers. Preceded in death by her husband Peter G. Lee, parents Agnes and Jack Rhodes, and son-in-law Raymond F. Hummel. Survivors: Children; Patricia (John) DeFrancisco, Susan Hummel, Judy (Dan) Van Wyk, Chris (Greg) Ambrose, Mary Jane (Pat) Barr, Peter (Lisa) Lee, and Joanne (Ed) Grabias; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sister Jeanne (Nick) Dienno, and brother Jack (Nancy) Rhodes; In-Laws, Barbara Lee, and Thomas Sharkey, and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, funeral mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bayada Hospice,1400 N. Providence RoadSuite 200, Media, PA 19063, American Heart Association
1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700 Philadelphia, PA 19103, or a charity of your choice
