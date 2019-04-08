Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Helena's Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Helena's Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Springfield, PA
View Map
Patricia Austin
Patricia Ann Austin Obituary
Patricia Ann Austin, after a long struggle with cancer, she sadly lost the battle on April 6, 2019. Survivors: She is survived by her husband of 54 years Burton Dale and three children: Jeffrey Michael, Jennifer Dale [Polucci], and Jason Louis. Jennifer and her husband Michael gave her two beautiful granddaughters, Elizabeth and Katherine. She is also survived by her brother, Louis Joseph Travaglini, Aunt Theresa [Montani] Rosini, Uncle Lewis Simons and numerous Travaglini and Montani relatives. Other family members include brother and sister-in-law, James and Charlotte Austin of Chattanooga TN and their family. Viewing: Relatives & friends are invited to her Viewing Wed. eve 6-8pm at Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston Funeral: Thursday all at St. Helena Church, 602 Philadelphia Pk., Wilmington DE 19809. Viewing 10-10:30am followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30am Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Patricia’s name can be made to www.pancan.org or to St. Helena Church at the above address. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019
