(5/18/1941-6/23/2020) Patricia “Pat” Cawley, formerly of Aldan, PA, was born to Paul Creamer and Rita Heywood on May 18, 1941, whom she adored and now, is reunited. Pat was an animal lover, particularly of dogs and her beloved cockatiel ‘Babers’. Things were not easy for Pat, especially at times when her mother saw her on live TV dancing on American Bandstand in her catholic school uniform when she was supposed to be in English class. Nonetheless, she always kept her sense of humor and her generous heart. She was a passionate soul who loved Jesus, and treasured her friendships - particularly with her best friend Cheryl. Pat had a clever hand and was a rather talented artist, although she would be too shy to display any of her work to most people. She was also known to pen the occasional poem. Pat leaves behind three sons, two siblings and a host of grandchildren, nephews and nieces in order to be greeted again by her cherished parents Paul and Rita. As I am sure Pat would have wished, “GO EAGLES”!!



