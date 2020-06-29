Patricia Ann (Creamer) Cawley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(5/18/1941-6/23/2020) Patricia “Pat” Cawley, formerly of Aldan, PA, was born to Paul Creamer and Rita Heywood on May 18, 1941, whom she adored and now, is reunited. Pat was an animal lover, particularly of dogs and her beloved cockatiel ‘Babers’. Things were not easy for Pat, especially at times when her mother saw her on live TV dancing on American Bandstand in her catholic school uniform when she was supposed to be in English class. Nonetheless, she always kept her sense of humor and her generous heart. She was a passionate soul who loved Jesus, and treasured her friendships - particularly with her best friend Cheryl. Pat had a clever hand and was a rather talented artist, although she would be too shy to display any of her work to most people. She was also known to pen the occasional poem. Pat leaves behind three sons, two siblings and a host of grandchildren, nephews and nieces in order to be greeted again by her cherished parents Paul and Rita. As I am sure Pat would have wished, “GO EAGLES”!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved