Patricia Ann Hasson (nee Costello) passed away on March 21st, 2020 surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and family. Pat was the only child of Frank and Catherine Costello and was born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia. She was a proud graduate of West Catholic High School Class of 1965. After graduating, Pat worked at the Quartermasters in South Philadelphia. She was a long-time resident of Folcroft, where she enjoyed raising her family. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who never missed out on cheering for her grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments. She created many traditions that will be carried on in her memory. She and her husband Corky celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2017 and made many memories traveling together. Pat is predeceased by her beloved husband, John F. Hasson Sr. (Corky) and will be lovingly remembered by her four children John F. Hasson Jr. (Chris), Patty Smith, Stephen Hasson (Denise), Colleen Droxler (James) and her nine grandchildren Madeline, Briana, John III, James, Jackilynn, CJ, Stephen, Sean, Makenzi and extended family to include her in laws, cousins and many nieces and nephews. Services at this time are mandated to be private. A gathering to celebrate Pat will be hosted by her children at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 25, 2020