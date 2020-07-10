1/1
Patricia Ann Hughes
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia Ann “Pat” (nee Devine) Hughes, of Lansdowne, PA, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1945, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (nee Patterson) Devine. Pat cherished her time spent with special friends, Margie and Joe, Barb and Jimmy, where she attended many holidays and family gatherings. She enjoyed spending time with her childhood friend, Patty and loved sitting and talking with many neighbors over the years on Bobby’s patio. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Hughes; loving mother of Charles “Choo Choo” Hughes (Kelly Anne) and Joseph Hughes (Lori); adoring grandmother of Alyssa and Jayme. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10-11 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
