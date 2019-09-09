Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Mahoney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Mahoney Obituary
Patricia Ann Mahoney (nee Rodgers), age 78, of Lima, PA, passed away on September 6, 2019.
Born and raised in Havertown, PA she was the loving daughter of the late John and Marian Rodgers (nee Knauf).
Patricia worked at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine as a Medical Staff Coordinator. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Gwynedd Mercy College. She was a certified hypnotist. Patricia enjoyed dancing and music. She loved dogs and her job at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and the Mummers.
Patricia was the beloved mother of Michele Giangiulio (Mark) and Margaret Lloyd; caring grandmother of five grandchildren; devoted sister of John Rodgers (Lynne). She was predeceased by her loving son Joseph Mahoney, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, September 12, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 436 N. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 436 N. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018 would be appreciated.
Arrg. By: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082.
Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now