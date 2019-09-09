|
|
Patricia Ann Mahoney (nee Rodgers), age 78, of Lima, PA, passed away on September 6, 2019.
Born and raised in Havertown, PA she was the loving daughter of the late John and Marian Rodgers (nee Knauf).
Patricia worked at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine as a Medical Staff Coordinator. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Gwynedd Mercy College. She was a certified hypnotist. Patricia enjoyed dancing and music. She loved dogs and her job at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and the Mummers.
Patricia was the beloved mother of Michele Giangiulio (Mark) and Margaret Lloyd; caring grandmother of five grandchildren; devoted sister of John Rodgers (Lynne). She was predeceased by her loving son Joseph Mahoney, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, September 12, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 436 N. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 436 N. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018 would be appreciated.
Arrg. By: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082.
Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019