Patricia Ann (Albright) Morelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Morelli (nee Albright), age 85, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 in Melbourne, FL, formerly of Telford for 20 years and Broomall for 25+ years prior to that. Born in Philadelphia on April 19, 1935, she graduated from Lankenau Nursing School and worked briefly as a Cardiac Nurse at Lankenau Hospital until she met and married her late husband, Anthony “Monk” on June 20, 1959. She was a devoted mother who volunteered her time at Brown Elementary school in Broomall, and was the coordinator of the School Safety Patrol.. She also served as a Brownie Leader in Broomall. At Paxon Hollow Middle School she served as the Science Monitor, and was in charge of the Snack bar/Candy stand at the South Marple Little League. Patricia enjoyed bowling at the Sproul Lanes and was a member of the their leagues, she also enjoyed music, both listening and singing Church Hymns. Patricia helped her husband start AM Industries, which started in Newtown Square, and ultimately moved to Lansdale, where it is still operating. She was active with St. Marks United Methodist Church, when they were still living Broomall, she was active with the United Methodist Women, assisted with the Acolytes and volunteered her time with the Youth Group. When they moved to Telford she became a member of the Little Zion Lutheran Church. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony who passed away on January 28, 2017. She is survived by her loving children; Leonard M. (Jen) Morelli of Jacksonville, FL, Mentana (Robert) Carpenter of Logan Twp., NJ and Anthony M. (Carmel) Morelli of Melbourne, FL, , and she adored her six grandchildren and a brother Rev. Jonathan Albright of Sunbury, PA. She was predeceased by a brother Richard. Graveside services are private for the immediate family at the Little Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Telford. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a local food bank in her name. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved