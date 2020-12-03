Patricia Anne Ellis (nee Shanahan), age 83, a 42 year resident of the Highland Park section of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on November 30, 2020. Born in the Grays Ferry section of South Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Shanahan (nee Maloney). Patricia was a graduate of St. Monica’s Business School. She had been employed as an Office Manager for Cigna Insurance for 40 years. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, doting grandmother and a great cook. She was proud of her Irish heritage. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Laurence Church. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert T. Ellis and her siblings Catherine Marsden and James Shanahan. She is survived by her loving son, Rob Ellis (Maggie), her dear grandchildren Bobby and Maddie Ellis and her sister, Ann Shanahan. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, December 7, 2020 9:00-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Laurence Lower Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Masks are to be worn when visiting the family, to the Funeral Mass and Cemetery. Social distancing is to be observed. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com