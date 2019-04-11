|
Patricia Ann Frick passed away February 11, 2019 surrounded by family at Bellingham Retirement Community in West Chester, Pennsylvania. She was born March 23, 1933 in Philadelphia to the late John & Margaret Sexton. Pat had survived her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Howard “Bud” Frick, who passed away in December of 2015. Patricia was a proud graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School of Philadelphia. To establish their family, she moved with her husband first to Collingdale and then on to Swarthmore, where they raised their four sons; Howard K. (Margaret Weir), Thomas M., Robert J. (Rebecca Cronin) and John P. Patricia was grandmother to 7; Kerri Lynn, Erica, Keegan, Melissa, Noah, Emma and Aidan. Patricia will be remembered for her years of care as a wife and Mom, for her extravagant holiday meals, and for her love of fishing during summer vacations down the Shore. Relatives and friends are invited to Pat’s Memorial Service on Saturday, April 20 at the O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 with service to follow. Internment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019