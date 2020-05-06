Patricia (Tully) Bannan, 95, of Wynnewood, PA, formerly of Havertown PA, passed away on April 29, 2020. Pat was the loving wife of the late John C. Bannan for 42 years. She was the proud mother of John (Christine), Richard (Pamela), Christopher (Mary), Michael (Janeene) and Peter (Colette), adoring grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 3 and devoted big sister to her late brothers James, Albert and Richard Tully. Family was everything to Pat. She was extremely proud of her deep New England roots and southern ancestry, the latter dates to the 16th century. Patricia also leaves behind a large group of cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She was practiced in the art of the thank-you note and had perfected that practice in her long life. Any small consideration - an invitation to Sunday dinner, a hand-picked bouquet from a grandchild - was deserving of a pages-long paean on its attributes and qualities. A gracious hostess, she always welcomed visitors with multiple offers of food or refreshment even when hospitalized. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial services are limited to immediate family. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held later in the year. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to Chestnut Hill College Griffin Fund, www.chc.edu/give/griffin-fund.
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.