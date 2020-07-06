1/1
Patricia Boyd
Patricia Boyd, age 68, of Federal Way, WA, formerly of West Chester, PA, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. Pat was a Transportation Manager at Weyerhaeuser Corporation. Mrs. Boyd was a parishioner of the Church of St. Francis De Sales, Lenni, PA. She enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally, especially taking family trips with her husband and son. Pat enjoyed arts and crafts, including stenciling. She loved listening to classical music, attending gatherings and throwing parties, especially during the Christmas holiday. She also enjoyed cooking and trying new foods. Daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Diamond; wife of the late Martin Boyd. Survivors: Son: Kevin Boyd, Sister: Dr. Mary Diamond, Funeral Mass: Thursday, July 9th at 11:00AM at The Church of St. Francis De Sales, 35 New Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Visitation: Thursday, July 9th from 10:00-10:45AM at the church. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
