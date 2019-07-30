|
Patricia C. Holenstein, 83, of Heatherwood Retirement Community formerly of Newton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Holenstein with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. A life celebration service will be held on Wednesday evening, July 31st at 7:30 PM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where family and friends may visit from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2nd at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2400 Halsted St., Newton, NJ. Interment private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019