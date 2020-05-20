Patricia C. McCullough
Patricia C. McCullough (nee Cardell), longtime resident of Folcroft, passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born and raised in Glenolden. Pat was married 57 years to the late John P. McCullough. Patricia is survived by her 4 children Pat, Bill, Anna (Vince) Galantino and Sean. Pat has 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews (pre deceased by Beth, Sue, Faith and Alan). Pat was a loving, caring, compassionate, generous and thoughtful Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally!! Pat was a lifelong member of St. George Parish where she sang in the Choir for close to 40 years as well as an active member in The Catholic Daughters for many years. She loved to sing! Pat is a retiree of AT&T formerly known as Bell Telephone Co. where she started her career shortly after graduating. She was a Life Member of the Telephone Pioneers of America where she volunteered with coworkers and friends. Pat also volunteered for 5 years with American Red Cross helping out at blood drives. Pat enjoyed traveling with her husband and family fishing and boating. She especially enjoyed spending time on the beach watching her grandchildren play. Some of Pats favorite things to do with her grandchildren was to take them fun places like the boardwalk, arcades, the beach and of course the Playgrounds. Pat was predeceased by her parents Lillian, William and Anna and her 5 siblings Paul, Alan, Janet, Charles and Kathleen. We are fortunate to have had Mom, Grandmom, Aunt and friend in our lives for as long as we did. She is at peace now and will always be respected, missed and Loved.


Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
