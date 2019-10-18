Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1932 – 2019 Patricia A. “Pat” (nee Sweeney) Doyle, October 15, 2019. Survived by beloved husband Edward P. Doyle Sr., 11 children, 28 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Monday 7-9pm and Tuesday 9-10am at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30am at St. Dorothy Church. Int. Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Pike, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19143. Additional information www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019
