Patricia Felker passed from this life on November 14, 2020. She was the loving matriarch, mom mom, aunt, cousin, niece, and sister to a large loving family. She was a respected leader in the community and multi-business owner. Central to her life was faith, family, and friends. She led a life of service to her church, St. Joseph Church in Collingdale, volunteered with the Collingdale Business and Professional Association, Collingdale Library, Youth Aide Panel, Zoning Board, Hero Scholarship, Fourth of July Association, and various community events. She was predeceased by her husband Donald J. Felker, her parents Joseph and Mildred Wilson, her son Donald J. Felker Jr., and brother Joseph Wilson. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Kathryn) Felker, Catherine (Marc) Hanly, Patricia (Jason) Goeckerman, Paul (Jennifer) Felker, Kenneth (Veronica) Felker, Eric (Lori) Felker, Gretchen (Mark) Finley, David (Bernadette) Felker, Theresa (Dean) Bozman. Also survived by, her siblings, Vincent Wilson and wife Janet, Marie Dolan and husband Joseph, 23 grand children and two great grand children, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She touched everyone she met in the most positive way. She will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Joseph’s Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale. Friends may call Thursday November 19,2020 from 6-8pm at the church and Friday Nov. 20, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at the church. Memorial donations to Collingdale Fire Company, PO Box 1360, Collingdale, Pa 19023 or Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated. Due to the current situations face masks and social distancing is required. On line condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
