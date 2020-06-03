Patricia Ferguson Kline
Patricia (Hurchalla) Ferguson Kline passed away on May 27, 2020. Formerly of Delaware and Chester counties before moving to Millsboro, Delaware. Beloved wife of Bernard (Bernie) Kline. Sister of Dorothy Marley (James). Predeceased by her parents, Peter and Catherine Hurchalla, her brother William and her Son, David Ferguson. Mother to Cynthia Ferguson, Michael Ferguson (Linda), and KimAnne Ferguson. Mom-Mom and Grams to her five grandchildren and three great-grandchhildren. She also has two stepchildren. Pamela and Christopher (Margaret) and two great step grandchildren. Pat loved the mountains and enjoyed her time there with family and friends. She loved to travel and see the world. She was also committed to saving animals, especially her cats. She was active in her church and all the social gatherings. She had a big heart and welcomed people to her home and made them feel at home and comfortable. Due to Coronavirus, a “Celebration of Life” will be held at St Georges Chapel, Harbeson, Delaware at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Georges Chapel. 18 Olive Avenue Rehoboth, DE 19971. ARR: Parsell Funeral Home, Lewes, DE

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
