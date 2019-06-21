|
Patricia G. (nee Keane) Campbell, of Yeadon, passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 82. Retired Employee of Bell Atlantic spending 33 years in Directory Assistance. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Campbell. Loving Mother of Dawn Campbell. Sister of the late Jack, Robert, Dorothy “Tippy”, and Billy. Sister-in-law of Corrine Small. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 10-11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandybank Rd, Media, PA 19063. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019