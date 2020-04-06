|
Patricia M. “Patsy” Cangi (nee Cunane), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 89, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her 5 children, on April 4, 2020. Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 20,1930 and was the daughter of the late Margaret Cunane (Corish) and Patrick Joseph Cunane. In 1952, Pat married the love of her life, Nicholas, with whom she shared 59 wonderful years before his passing in 2011. Together they raised 5 children and taught them by example the values of faith, family and friends. Pat took pride in being a dedicated mom, mom-mom and great grand mom-mom and watching her family grow. Pat and Nick also shared a love for North Wildwood, where they enjoyed a summer home for over 40 years. Fond memories were created there as they shared their hospitality with family and friends. Evenings were spent on the front porch, listening to her beloved Phillies, sharing a glass of wine and watching the parade of people on their way to the “Irish Rivera”. The Cangi theme song, sung at every family gathering was and will continue to be “On the Way to Cape May”. Along with caring for her large and ever growing family, Pat had been employed as an Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending for Atlantic Financial. Pat also was a special needs bus assistant for her last 15 working years for the UDSD. She loved and cared for the children as if they were her own. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nicholas J. Cangi and her brothers Paul Cunane and John Francis Cunane. She is survived by her loving children Nicholas J. Cangi (Cindy), Donna Cangi Lucas, Michael P. Cangi (Linda), Karen A. Christie (Sam) and Rita Kramer (John), 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren with 2 great-grandchildren expected next month and her siblings Joan Raech, Kay Carroll and Edward Cunane. Services and interment will be private due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A Memorial Service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Laurence Parish, 30 St. Laurence Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020