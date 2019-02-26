Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ
View Map
Patricia M. Puglise (Cucchi) (nee Colella), 72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, departed this world suddenly on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Carmen Puglise; loving daughter to the late Lucy M. Colella (nee Milone); daughter to the late Charles Colella; sister to the late Mary Ann Baker and Charlie Colella. Pat was an adoring mom to her children born from a previous marriage to Vincent J. Cucchi, Jr. Her legacy will continue with her survivors, Mark Anthony Cucchi and his sons, Mark Jr. and Joseph; Christine Huhman (Anthony) and their children, Anthony Vincent and Isabella Marian; and Jeffrey Cucchi (Danielle) and their son, Jeffrey Vincent. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Renee and Greg Cantwell. Born in South Philadelphia on June 26, 1946, she graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in 1964. As a youth, she was an enthusiastic participant in Girl Scouts, Junior Achievement, and Glee Club and was an avid competitive swimmer. Her passion for musical theatre began at Bishop Neumann High School and continued throughout her life as a performer, director and producer. She was thankful for lifelong friendships with fellow thespians from the St. Francis Players, Marple-Newtown Players to Three Little Bakers Dinner Theatre and ultimately The Sea Isle City Players, which she founded in 1989. Pat believed her destiny was fulfilled because it was her little theatre, during her first production, she met and fell in love with the show’s drummer. She was also on the board of the Gateway Playhouse and the alumni committee for St. Maria Goretti. Retiring after 22 years as a secretary for the Sea Isle City Police Department, Pat also worked as a Food and Beverage Server in various South Jersey restaurants and casinos including Playboy, Trump Plaza, and Bally’s Park Place. Pat enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She loved hosting parties and particularly enjoyed her annual Easter Egg Hunt and wrote her quarterly family newsletter, “La Famiglia”. She loved taking care of her cats and chickens. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, where Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
