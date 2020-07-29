1/1
Patricia Mary Gardner
Patricia Mary Gardner, 88, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at St. Anne’s Retirement Community in Columbia, Lancaster County. Born in Philadelphia, on July 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred A. and Grace (Patterson) Barrow. On September 2, 1950, Patricia was united in marriage with John Joseph “Jack” Gardner, with whom she shared a blessed union of over 65 years, prior to his passing on April 7, 2016. Patricia had been employed by Bell Telephone Co., for over 20 years, prior to her retirement. She was a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Harrisburg. Patricia is survived by four daughters, Patty (Neale) Wade, of Murrells Inlet, SC, Cathy Korwek, of Delaware, Marcia (Frank) DeFeo of Springfield, and Grace (Jim) Benoit of West Chester; two sons, Jack (Teresa) Gardner of Harrisburg and Larry (Sandy) Gardner of Mt. Laurel, NJ; 37 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Tom Gardner and a brother, Wilfred “Bill” Barrow. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 6150 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, with Rev. Edward J. Quinlan as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Those wishing to share memories or offer condolences are invited to visit BitnerCares.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
