Patricia S. Donaberger “Patsy”, age 82 of East Lansdowne passed away on February15, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth H. Donaberger Sr., brother Jack Binder, and her parents John and Emily Binder. Survivors: Loving mother of Kenneth (Debra) Donaberger, Kimberly (William) Logsdon, and Karyn (Thomas) Murtha, grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 4, dear sister of Gerald (Helen) Binder, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 10AM on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Folcroft Union Church 500 Primos Ave., Folcroft, PA 19032. Visitation: 9-10AM on Saturday at the church. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Folcroft Union Church, 500 Primos Ave., Folcroft, PA 19032
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019
