Patricia Shoemaker, Came to earth August 23, 1937. Went to heaven March 22, 2019
My next adventure has begun!
After 81 years on earth I've made it to my final and ultimate resting place. I have five children and 15 grandchildren. Donna and Phil Kelly have three daughters - Sharon Kelly (who married John Austin), Susan Kelly, and Christina Thompson. Michael and Elaine Shoemaker have Mikey and Miranda Shoemaker. And I even have a great grandchild - Miranda's son, JJ. John "Marty" and Monika Shoemaker have two daughters - Sarah and Leah Shoemaker. Thomas and Joan Shoemaker have five children - Tommy, Katie, Sean (who arrived on my 63rd birthday!), Luke, and Maddie Shoemaker, and Carol and Warren Spector have three children - Jake, Ellie, and Abbi Spector. I am sad to leave behind four sisters. Jean, Sue, Laverne and Hazel are still on earth, but I am so happy to be with Corky, Betty, Carol, Lenore and mom and dad here. I had so many joys in life. Not long ago I lived in Kentucky again for 13 years. The services, fellowship and Bible studies at Community Tabernacle Church were just wonderful. I enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, all kinds of word games, and time with family and friends. I camped all over the U.S., and I stayed in 5 star hotels in Europe - it was all so fun.
I am sorry I missed saying goodbye to you all, but I got the opportunity to go to my Savior, and I said "yes."
I hope to see you all again in heaven!
Family and Friends are invited to Patricia's visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 9-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA.
