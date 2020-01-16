|
Patricia “Patty” Smith, 61, of Clifton Heights and formerly of Ridley Park, passed January 15, 2020 at home. Born in Darby, Patty was daughter of the late Annie Ruth (nee Cannette) and George A. Smith, Jr. She had been a resident of Clifton Heights for the past 18 years. Patty enjoyed her time spent with her many friends at the Welcome House in Upper Darby, where she was known as a kind and generous person. She is survived by her siblings Joe (Anna) Albert, Ruth Avellino, George (Colleen) Smith, and Lilly Quinlan (Ken Fagan); also 8 nieces and nephews, and a great niece and great nephew. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Monday, January 20, 2020, at the MARVIL-MCFADDEN Funeral Home, 7 Springfield Road, Aldan, PA. There will be a viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. and Service at 11am all at the funeral home. Burial Edgewood Memorial Park. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020