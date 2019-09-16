|
Patricia Starkey (nee Craig) on September 14, 2019 age 79. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Sandy), Patricia (James) Passarella, Margaret Armideo, Maureen (Alex) Alvarez and Michael (Tatiana). Also survived by 12 grandchldren, 1 great grandson and her sister Regina McLaughlin. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday 7pm to 9pm King Funeral Home, 209 N. Newtown Street Road, (Route 252), Newtown Square and Friday morning 8:45am to 9:45am at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square. Funeral Mass 10am. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019