|
|
Patricia (Patty) Stegemerten, (nee Dougherty), passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 19th, 2019, of Newtown Square, PA, previously from Collingdale, PA. She was born on December 13th, 1946 in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Florence (Parkhill) Dougherty. Patty was born and raised in Philadelphia, moved to Collingdale, PA to raise her family before finally moving to Newtown Square, PA to enjoy retirement. Patty worked numerous jobs at various companies for over 40 years to help provide a better life for her family. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted family person and loyal friend to anyone she came in contact with. Patty enjoyed spending time at the beach and watching any activity that involved her grandchildren. Patty is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Thomas; beloved mother of Thomas (Vicki) Stegemerten, Brian Stegemerten, Brenda (Bill) Collins, and Ken (Meghann) Stegemerten; loving grandmother of Zachary and Samantha Stegemerten, Emily, Billy and Matthew Collins and Jimmy Connell. Patty is also survived by her sister Kathleen (Butch) Simpson; sister-in-law Patricia Doughterty; in-laws William and Rose Stegemerten, Donna and Tom Waltz, Faith and David Hamilton as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Paul, and Frank Dougherty and her sister, Florence Sandy. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday (12-23-2019), 8:30AM – 10:30AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, followed by her Funeral Mass Monday 11AM in the Church of St Joseph, Collingdale, PA. Burial in S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Patricia’s name at www.jdrf.org
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 21, 2019