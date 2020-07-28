1/1
Patrick Dennis Brady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Dennis Brady, age 92, of Media, PA, passed away on July 27th, 2020. Patrick was born on February 9th, 1928, to Rose and Patrick Brady in Philadelphia. He grew up with his brother, James, attending mass at Most Blessed Sacrament in West Philadelphia, and graduated from West Catholic high school. Patrick married the love of his life, Mary (nee McFadden) in 1965 and resided in West Philadelphia before moving to Media, PA. He was a well-loved teacher at Bartram High School and taught Mathematics, Physics, and Latin for over 25 years. Patrick held a master’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University and earned a Doctorate in Education from Temple University. Patrick and Mary were active members of Nativity BVM Church in Media, PA. Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, daughter, Rosemary, and brother Father James. Patrick will be deeply missed by his children Patrick, Aideen, James, Thomas, Therese, Michael, and 14 adoring grandchildren. Visitation Sat. Aug. 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 am, Mass at 11 am in St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd. Interment: Holy Cross, Yeadon, Pa. Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at: Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 South Main Street #270, Yardley, PA 19067 Or St. Charles Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved