Patrick Dennis Brady, age 92, of Media, PA, passed away on July 27th, 2020. Patrick was born on February 9th, 1928, to Rose and Patrick Brady in Philadelphia. He grew up with his brother, James, attending mass at Most Blessed Sacrament in West Philadelphia, and graduated from West Catholic high school. Patrick married the love of his life, Mary (nee McFadden) in 1965 and resided in West Philadelphia before moving to Media, PA. He was a well-loved teacher at Bartram High School and taught Mathematics, Physics, and Latin for over 25 years. Patrick held a master’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University and earned a Doctorate in Education from Temple University. Patrick and Mary were active members of Nativity BVM Church in Media, PA. Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, daughter, Rosemary, and brother Father James. Patrick will be deeply missed by his children Patrick, Aideen, James, Thomas, Therese, Michael, and 14 adoring grandchildren. Visitation Sat. Aug. 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 am, Mass at 11 am in St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd. Interment: Holy Cross, Yeadon, Pa. Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at: Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 South Main Street #270, Yardley, PA 19067 Or St. Charles Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096