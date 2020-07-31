Patrick “Pat” Hugh O’Doherty (64) of Strasburg, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday July 29, 2020 in Lancaster, PA. Pat was born on May 8, 1956 in Darby, PA to the late Hugh and Sarah (O’Brien) O’Doherty. He graduated from The Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and enjoyed years of work in the construction industry. He also enjoyed playing volleyball, horseshoes and disc golf. Pat leaves behind three children: Maria O’Doherty of Philadelphia, PA, Patrick “PJ” O’Doherty of Philadelphia, PA and Eli O’Doherty of Amherst, MA; and two grandsons: Matthew Ottobre and Shawn Gallo of Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by brother, Dan O’Doherty, Delmont, NJ; sisters, Marianne O’Doherty, Portland OR, Eileen Shockman, Edenton, NC, Ceil O’Doherty, New Milford, CT and Bridget Guinnane, Newtown Square, PA ; and predeceased by sister, Sarah O’Doherty, Berlin, Germany. Pat will be laid to rest at S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA in a private family service.



