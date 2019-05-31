Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Patrick I. “Pat” Kirby, age 31, of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away on May 29, 2019. Pat was the beloved son of Patrick J. Kirby and Maureen F. (nee Denning) (Phil); loving fiancé of Dean Cheatham; dear brother of Meghan Maze (Steve) and Erin Kirby; proud uncle of Ryan and Nora; and caring grandson of Jane Kirby. Future son in law of Walter and LaVerne Cheatham. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pat was an All Catholic basketball player for Cardinal O’Hara, and then played at Widener University. He enjoyed traveling with Dean, family, and friends. He was an avid roller coaster enthusiast. He had an infectious smile and personality, and was loved greatly by anyone who met him. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday Evening, June 3, 2019, 6:00 – 9:00 PM and Tuesday morning 9:00 – 10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, (610-449-0300), followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat’s memory to Suicide Prevention Center, 1101 Market St # 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019
