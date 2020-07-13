1/1
Patrick J. Coary
Patrick J. Coary, 75 of Broomall, PA died July 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Ireland, Patrick came to the United States in 1954 and was raised in Upper Darby, PA. He was an employee of Amoroso Bakery and St. Edmond’s Home for Children. Patrick served in the U.S. Army in Ft. Sill, OK. during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the YMCA, St. Philomena Church and Men of Malvern. He enjoyed sports, Music and working out at the “ry”. Patrick is survived by sons Derrick Coary and Sean Coary, siblings Noreen Turchin, Shelia McInaw, the late Sean Coary and Brian Coary: grandsons Canyon Yttri-Coary, Kylan Yttri-Coary and Taryn Yttri-Coary; nieces Theresa and Colleen McInaw and many other nieces and nephews.. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Bernard and Anne (nee Powers) Coary. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 AM, St. Philomena Church, Baltimore at Highland Avenues, Lansdowne, PA 19050 where family and friends may visit from 9 AM until Mass time. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.doylestonelake.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
