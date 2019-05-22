|
|
Patrick J Mc Cart, 82 of Ridley Twp., Woodlyn, PA, died Sunday May 19, 2019 in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Patrick and the late Elizabeth (Mulholland) McCart. Pat served in the Army during the Korean War. He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Knights of Columbus 4518 Peace Council, AOH and V.F.W. He retired from US Airways. Survived by his wife: Philomena (O’Kane) Mc Cart; daughter: Rose Wilson and two sons: Lawrence Rankin and Paul Rankin; Stepson, Daniel Bounasiss; his sister Isabella Higgins; Numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 9:15-10:15am at Our Lady Of Peace Church, Milmont Ave, Milmont Park, PA. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30am. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to ., 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 403, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019