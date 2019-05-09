|
Patrick J. McCormick, age 91, passed away on May 8, 2019 at his home in Aston. Born in Birkenhead, England in 1927, he came with his family to the U.S. in 1928 and settled in Philadelphia. Patrick resided in Chester, PA before moving to Aston in the 1970’s. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II where he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Patrick retired from Sunoco as a 1st Class Machinist and was a member of their Sun Honor Club and the Sapphire Club. He was a parishioner of St. John Fisher Church in Boothwyn. Patrick enjoyed spending time in Ocean City, MD with his wife Theresa, golfing with his brother John and his nephews, and time spent with his 2 special nieces, Annmarie and Karen, and his 2 great nieces Taylor and Kristen. He also enjoyed his time with many beloved extended family and neighbors and taking long walks through his neighborhood with his wife and his dog Kindle. Mr. and Mrs. McCormick enjoyed visiting with their dear friends Pat and Harry. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary K. (Butters) McCormick and brother to the late Joseph F. McCormick. Survivors: His loving wife Theresa R. (McDevitt) McCormick, his dog Kindle and cat Angel, his brother John McCormick (Mamie), and nieces, nephews, and family in England. Visitation: Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:15-10:15 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills. Funeral Mass: Wednesday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Entombment: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial donations may be made to the at . Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019