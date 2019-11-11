|
Patrick Joseph Gilronan, 59, a lifelong resident of Delaware County, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side. From an early age, “Pat” was interested in serving the public and did so over his lifetime as an emergency responder, a United States Marine, an Upper Darby police officer and overall a generous, kind and patriotic citizen. He was known for his Irish wit, his keen interest in history, his knack for practical jokes and his devotion to his wife, sons and grandchildren. Sometimes called “Gunny,” Mr. Gilronan was proud of serving with the United States Marine Corps from 1981-1987, and for his tenure as an Upper Darby Township police officer. In both roles, he believed in protecting the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans. Pat was born on June 8, 1960, the sixth child in a large Irish Catholic family. He grew up in East Lansdowne and graduated from Lansdowne Aldan High School in 1978. He volunteered as a firefighter with the East Lansdowne Fire Company and was an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Pat graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy and joined the Upper Darby Police Department as a patrolman in 1988. His time on the force included serving on the Emergency Response Team. He retired in 2013. He loved his work as a “peace officer” and took seriously his oath to serve, protect and educate the community. Pat is predeceased by his parents Sarah (nee McGlade) and James Gilronan, and his siblings Thomas Gilronan and Kathleen McLaughlin. Pat took pride in providing for and protecting his family, he treasured his time with them, he welcomed his loving daughter-in-law, Jessica, into the family when she married Tom, and felt blessed to enjoy the love of his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jean (nee Gallo), and sons Patrick Jr., at home, and Thomas (Jessica) of Nazareth, Pa.; his siblings Sally Anne (Earl) Ziegenfuss, Mary Teresa (William) Brock, James Gilronan Jr., Rosemarie (Joseph) Mattia, Daniel (Maureen) Gilronan, Susan Gilronan, William (Judi) Gilronan, his grandchildren Kayla, Lorelei, Brennan, and Nora, his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Mr. Gilronan will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, 19082. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Dorothy Catholic Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Contributions can be made in Mr. Gilronan’s name to Delaware County Special Olympics, Box 279, Morton, PA 19070.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 12, 2019