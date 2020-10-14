1/1
Patrick Joseph Hennessy
1928 - 2020
Patrick Joseph Hennessy passed away on October 14, 2020 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania at the age of 91. Patrick is survived by Marguerite, loving wife of 61 years. They were married in Asdee, County Kerry Ireland on October 3, 1959. Patrick is lovingly remembered by his children: son Patrick Hennessy of Shelbeyville, Delaware; daughter Siobhan Kane of Wilmington, Delaware; daughter Mairead Hennessy of Palm Desert, California; son Michael Hennessy of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; daughter Maura Hennessy of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; and youngest daughter, Kathryn Hennessy of Exton, PA. Patrick is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Anath Jackson, Patrick Kane, Timothy Kane, Michael Kane, Michael Hennessy Jr., Marie Jackson, Sarah Hennessy, Sean A. Hennessy, Sean R. Hennessy, Paddy Hennessy, Isabella Hennessy, Kieran Hennessy, Margaux Hennessy Schafer and Tiegan Aubry. Patrick was in the bar and restaurant business for more than 50 years and served as a past leader of the Pennsylvania Tavern Association and a past member of Prospect Park Rotary. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Church for more than 30 years and was a man of great faith. He loved his home, family gatherings, roses and gardening, reading, a daily ham sandwich and his nightly potato. The visitation will be held at Saint Mary Magdalen Church at 2400 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063 from 9:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The mass of remembrance will immediately follow at 10:00 am officiated by Rev. Monsignor Ralph J. Chieffo. A reception will follow. Internment will be private. ALL THOSE ATTENDING ARE ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://fundraising.stjude.org/Patrick-Hennessy. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Magdalen
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Magdalen
Interment
Private
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
