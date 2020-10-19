On April 20, 2020 at 90 years of age, Paul A. Graefe, Jr. passed from this life, a casualty of the Corona Virus. He was born in September 1929 to Paul Sr. and Unabell (Thompson) and graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Navy for eight years and worked for Bell Telephone, retiring in 1989. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Blank) and leaves three children--Paul (Kim), Timothy (Trudy), and Bethanne (Phil). Paul also leaves eight grandchildren (Piper, Brenton, Leah, and Aaron; Lars, Ariel, Glori, and Hunter: Paul’s, Tim’s, and Bethanne’s children, respectively. He also had four great-grandchildren. Paul played saxophone and clarinet with “The Big Band from the Valley,” the RSVP Legend Band, and the Marple Newtown Band. He also served on the Prospect Park Planning Commission. Paul’s memorial service will be October 24th at 2 P.M. Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance will be limited. The service will be streamed live on the Folsom Church of Christ Facebook page (facebook.com/cocatfolsom
). We welcome your thoughts and remembrances in the live stream comments. Paul was involved in numerous ministries. Donations in his memory can be made to Camp Manatawny, 33 Camp Road, Douglassville, Pa. 19518 or to Coventry Christian School, 699 N. Pleasantview Road, Pottstown, Pa. 19464. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. Full obituary at www.griffithfuneralchapel.com