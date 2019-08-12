|
Paul A. McCandless, age 79 of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Norwood, passed away on August 4, 2019. Born and raised in Prospect Park, Paul graduated from Interboro High School before serving in the U.S. Navy. He later attended the Delaware County Police Academy and proudly served the Prospect Park Borough for 28 years as a Police Officer before retiring as a Sergeant in 1998. Paul loved playing cards with his friends in Melbourne, FL, and playing Bingo with his friends in NJ. He loved fishing, hunting, and trips to Disney World and Old Town with his friends Joe and Kathy. For months, Paul was wonderfully taken care of by his nurses and doctors from Holy Redeemer, CMCH in NJ, as well as Health First in FL. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ruth McCandless; brother George McCandless; in-laws Carl and Delores Kintsche, and sister in law Debra Meara. Survivors: Loving husband of Nancy McCandless (nee Kintsche); beloved father of Jami L. (Nicholas Chestnut) McCandless and Paul (Heather) McCandless; dear brother of Arlene McCandless; cherished “poppy” of Breonna, Bruno, Gabriella, Ava, and Reagan. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law who were very dear to him, Richard and Michelle Kintsche, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and family. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, August 20, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, casual dress is requested, especially “Guy Harvey” shirts in honor of Paul. Memorial service will be at 8pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/ or to VEST-A-COP for the Prospect Park Police Department at https://www.vestacop.com/
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 13, 2019