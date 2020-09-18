Paul Arthur Linvill passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on September 6, 2020. The son of the late Arthur and Mabel Linvill, Paul is survived by his four children Susan Jochum (Tony), Steven Linvill (Andrea), Nancy Dole (Randy), Jean Hannemann (Walter) and eight grandchildren Sarah Jochum, Elijah and Mary Linvill, Nathan and Rachel Dole and Lydia, Emily and Wyatt Hannemann. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Fisher Linvill and his two brothers, Lawrence and Donald Linvill. Paul Linvill spent most of his 93 years on the family farm, Linvilla Orchards in Media PA. At Linvilla he worked first in a partnership with his father (Arthur Linvill), his brothers (Lawrence and Donald Linvill), and then with his children. His vision for Linvilla was to create a place that would give people great joy. He wanted it to be a fun place for people to work and a fun place to visit. Through his decades of dedication and leadership, Linvilla has grown with Delaware County, and has become a legendary institution serving the wider community. Paul had a deep appreciation for his colleagues at Linvilla Orchards as well as Knowlton and Hidden Hollow Swim Club and counted many as lifelong friends. Paul graduated from Media High in 1945 and graduated from Penn State University with a Horticultural degree. Both he and his late wife Peg cherished learning and they sought out opportunities throughout their lives. As a young man, Paul earned the rank of Eagle Scout - an achievement he proudly shared with his grandson Nathan. Paul Linvill was an optimist. He cultivated the best in people. He was a humble man who treated all people with compassion. He had many treasured friends with whom he enjoyed conversations and visits. He loved to share the farm with his community. Paul was very clear that while he was immensely proud of Linvilla Orchards, he felt his greatest legacy was his family. He was a grateful and kind husband, father, uncle and grandfather and shared his belief that with love, respect and hard work, we will leave the world a better place than we found it. Paul Linvill was celebrated by his immediate family in a private service at Providence Monthly Meeting. A larger memorial service will be held in January. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Media-Providence Friends School, 125 W. 3rd Street, Media, PA 19063 or to the American Friends Service Committee at afsc.org
