While the chorus of “Ode to Joy” rose around him, Paul D. Bussard “Buzz”, 55 passed away in his Oxford, PA home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after an extended battle with brain cancer. Paul was the beloved husband of Beth Bussard, with whom he just shared a 31st anniversary together on September 28th; loving father of Rebecca Bussard, University of Oregon; cherished brother of Todd Bussard (Monica Buck) of West Chester, Glenn Bussard (Kim) of Lincoln University, Mark Bussard (Earlene) of Newtown Square, PA; beloved son of Barbara Levitt Bussard of Oxford, PA; and dear uncle of David Bussard of West Chester. Paul was predeceased by his father, Harold Bussard. Paul was a 1987 graduate of University of Pennsylvania where he earned his B.A. and a 1993 graduate Arcadia University where he received his M.A. His career focused on helping children and their families. At the request of Paul, no service will be held. Should friends wish to remember him, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
of Delaware, 619 S. College Ave, Newark, DE 19716, https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/give-in-your-state?state=de
or to the Wilmington Music School, 4101 Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19802, https://www.musicschoolofdelaware.org/giving.html
. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home , 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com