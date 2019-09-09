|
|
Paul D. Conner, 82 of Swarthmore, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. Paul was born in Chester and attended St. Anthony School. He graduated from St. James High School in 1955. He was a retired fire fighter for Chester and Boeing and former member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. Paul was predeceased by his father Frank Conner; his mother Margaret Corsin Conner Tollin and his step father John Tollin. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Margaret Cornog Conner; his son Kevin (Colleen) Conner; 2 grandsons and his brother Frank Conner. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Michigan and Fairview Aves. Swarthmore. Friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in his memory to St. James Alumni Association, 1499 E. 9th St., Eddystone, PA 19022 are appreciated. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019