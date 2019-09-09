Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
Resources
More Obituaries for paul Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

paul D. Conner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
paul D. Conner Obituary
Paul D. Conner, 82 of Swarthmore, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. Paul was born in Chester and attended St. Anthony School. He graduated from St. James High School in 1955. He was a retired fire fighter for Chester and Boeing and former member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. Paul was predeceased by his father Frank Conner; his mother Margaret Corsin Conner Tollin and his step father John Tollin. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Margaret Cornog Conner; his son Kevin (Colleen) Conner; 2 grandsons and his brother Frank Conner. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Michigan and Fairview Aves. Swarthmore. Friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in his memory to St. James Alumni Association, 1499 E. 9th St., Eddystone, PA 19022 are appreciated. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now